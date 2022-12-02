Former WWE Women's Tag Team The IIconics (aka The IInspiration) have launched their make-up cosmetics line.

Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) were a popular tag team in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo even won the WWE Women's tag team titles at WrestleMania 35. but later, they were released by the company on April 15, 2021, due to budget cuts.

After the release, the duo changed their team name to The IInspiration and joined IMPACT Wrestling later that year. On their debut in the promotion at Bound for Glory on October 21, they defeated Decay to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Cassie recently took to Twitter to announce that she and Jessica are partnering up with cosmetics brand Christian Audette to release their line of lipstick, lip gloss, and lip balm.

"We’re so excited to announce… Jessica Mckay & my LIMITED EDITION collaboration with @CAudetteUSA We’ve worked so hard & are so proud to bring this to you in time for your Holiday gift shopping," Cassie tweeted.

Cassie Lee @CassieLee LIMITED EDITION collaboration with

We’ve worked so hard & are so proud to bring this to you in time for your Holiday gift shopping 🤗



christianaudette.com/collections/je… We’re so excited to announce… @JessicaMcKay & myLIMITED EDITIONcollaboration with @CAudetteUSA We’ve worked so hard & are so proud to bring this to you in time for your Holiday gift shopping 🤗 We’re so excited to announce… @JessicaMcKay & my ✨LIMITED EDITION✨ collaboration with @CAudetteUSA 💄 We’ve worked so hard & are so proud to bring this to you in time for your Holiday gift shopping 🤗❤️christianaudette.com/collections/je… https://t.co/chIiJWUswI

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IInspiration haven't wrestled a match in 7 months?

After their WWE release, The IIconics (now The IInspiration) stayed together as a tag team, calling themselves a package deal. This might be why Jessica McKay has not wrestled a match since April this year, as Cassie Lee announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

Cassie tied the knot with another former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Shawn Spears in 2019. The duo announced earlier this year that they are expecting a baby. Spears even announced on that they were expecting a child after the October 14 episode of Rampage went off the air.

While this could be a major reason for the team to be on a wrestling hiatus, they hinted at stepping away from the ring after their last match in IMPACT Wrestling. After losing their titles on April 23, they announced they had parted ways with the company.

Cassie and Jessica's immediate wrestling future was in question back then, and any speculations were quashed when the former Peyton Royce announced her pregnancy.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes