Former WWE Superstars offer Bullet Club members a "Too Sweet" months after leaving the company

Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, recently returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. At NJPW Resurgence 2025, The Good Brothers teamed up with The Young Bucks to face the Bullet Club War Dogs, featuring Clark Connors, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo.

David Finlay is the current leader of the faction that once featured The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks. Post-match, Anderson, Gallows, and The Bucks offered a "Too Sweet" to the War Dogs, which they rejected. Instead, Finlay and his stablemates did the gesture among themselves and walked out of the ring.

Check out the interaction between The Good Brothers, The Young Bucks & The War Dogs:

This was The Good Brothers' return to in-ring action for the first time since they were released from the Stamford-based company for the second time. Their last match was back in September 2024 when they faced Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on NXT.

Vince Russo believes The Judgment Day should've ended The Good Brothers' WWE careers

Vince Russo believes WWE should've played out an angle having The Judgment Day end The Good Brothers' careers in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the veteran stated that not having The Judgment Day end Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' latest runs was a waste of opportunity.

"Bro, if you wanted to get any heat whatsoever on Jury Duty [Judgment Day], bro, Anderson and Gallows," Russo said. "You could have done it with them, and then [fans would think], 'Oh my God, they retired Anderson and Gallows?' I mean, it's just such a waste. A wasted opportunity. [WWE] let these people go. There was no pay-off. They didn't put anybody over on their way out. Just a waste, man."

The Good Brothers have already wrestled in their second match after leaving WWE. Following their NJPW return, they were in action at MLP Northern Rising.

