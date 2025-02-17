The Judgment Day should have retired released WWE duo, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day has been one of the most prominent factions on WWE television since the original version of the group formed in 2022. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes the villainous stable should have retired Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

On February 8, Gallows and Anderson received their releases. The two-time RAW Tag Team Champions had not competed on television since losing to Hank and Tank on the September 24, 2024, episode of NXT. By contrast, The Judgment Day (Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez) appears regularly on RAW.

Russo discussed the latest releases with host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. He said the creative team should have incorporated Gallows and Anderson into a high-profile storyline before their departures:

"Bro, if you wanted to get any heat whatsoever on Jury Duty [Judgment Day], bro, Anderson and Gallows," Russo said. "You could have done it with them, and then [fans would think], 'Oh my God, they retired Anderson and Gallows?' I mean, it's just such a waste. A wasted opportunity. [WWE] let these people go. There was no pay-off. They didn't put anybody over on their way out. Just a waste, man." [6:53 – 7:18]

WWE's latest releases

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were not the only WWE stars to be let go. On February 7, reports emerged that Akam, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering, and Rezar had been released.

It was later confirmed that Elektra Lopez, Giovanni Vinci, and Isla Dawn had also been cut from the roster.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the 10 main roster releases, Sonya Deville is set to leave after almost 10 years with the company. While the former Tough Enough contestant has not been released, her contract will not be renewed when it expires.

