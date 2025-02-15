Sonya Deville undergoes name change on social media post-WWE exit

Sonya Deville's tenure with WWE came to an end last week as the company decided not to renew her contract. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has undergone a name change on social media following the exit.

Deville joined the global juggernaut in 2015 and was assigned to their developmental brand NXT. She made her main roster debut a few years later along with Mandy Rose and Paige. Sonya remained a part of the company for nearly eight more years before she was let go recently. She won one title during her time with the promotion.

The 31-year-old confirmed her exit on social media recently. She has also changed her name on Instagram and now goes by her real name, Daria Rae Berenato. Since Sonya's contract with the company expired, she is free to join any wrestling promotion. She has asked the fans to stay tuned for the next chapter of her life.

Wrestling veteran expressed surprise over Sonya Deville's exit from WWE

Sonya Deville's release from WWE came as a surprise to many, including veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor noted that he did not expect the 31-year-old to be among those who were let go by the global juggernaut:

"Sonya Deville, I'm very surprised she is being released [sic]. I'm surprised. She's been there, she's also [been] Adam Pearce's right-hand lady. She's been in a lot of roles. So that's kinda surprising," Apter said.

Sonya was a part of the Pure Fusion Collective with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark before her exit. The trio were prominent faces on TV programming over the last several months, making Deville's departure even more surprising.

She was recently spotted with AEW star Britt Baker. However, it is still unclear what lies ahead for the 31-year-old and if she will continue to be a part of the pro wrestling business.

