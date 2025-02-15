"I'm surprised" - Wrestling legend expresses shock over Sonya Deville's exit from WWE (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Sonya Deville's WWE departure. The star was part of Pure Fusion Collective in the company.

Ad

WWE recently announced a new round of talent cuts. Several stars from both brands were let go, including Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Paul Ellering, the Authors of Pain, Elektra Lopez, Cedric Alexander, Giovanni Vinci, and Blair Davenport. Meanwhile, Deville's deal was not renewed.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter expressed shock and disbelief at Deville's exit. He pointed out that the 31-year-old star was regularly featured on TV in a variety of roles. The veteran journalist felt she was great as a co-manager alongside Adam Pearce and was surprised that WWE couldn't find anything for her.

Ad

Trending

"Sonya Deville, I'm very surprised she is being released [sic]. I'm surprised. She's been there, she's also [been] Adam Pearce's right-hand lady. She's been in a lot of roles. So that's kinda surprising." [From 13:18 onwards]

Ad

Deville recently shared a post on X/Twitter, asking fans to stay tuned to find out what's next in her career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback