Former WWE Superstars reveal mean prank they played on Dakota Kai

Two former WWE Superstars took to their podcast to talk about their time in NXT, telling a hilarious story about a prank they played on RAW Superstar Dakota Kai.

Former Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, now known as The IInspiration, had a short but entertaining run in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo had entertaining feuds with Asuka in NXT and Charlotte Flair on the main roster.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee (formerly Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) are known for their loud personality and ability to get under the skin of other superstars. Recently, the duo took to their Off Her Chops podcast to show that their real-life personalities are not too far away from that of their characters.

The Australians shared a hilarious story of a prank they pulled on Dakota Kai, where they persuaded her to sing along to the national anthem during their time in NXT.

"Dakota was standing there very politely, so at the end of it we walked up to her and said 'Babe I know that you're brand new but you have got to learn the national anthem and sing it out loud. We just think you're brand new and so sweet so we don't want you to get any heat'. Literally at the next night at the next house show, she had her hand on her chest singing every lyric," laughed Lee.

WWE teases the return of the IIconics

WWE released the IIconics in April 2021 due to budget cuts caused by the pandemic.

They went on to have a successful run in IMPACT Wrestling over the next year as 'The IInspiration,' where they won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships. However, the duo announced in April 2022 that they are stepping away from in-ring competition for a while.

Recently, WWE tweeted a photo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez holding the Women's Tag Team Championship, captioning it "Iconic." Many fans believed this could be a subtle hint at the return of the popular tag team.

