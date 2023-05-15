WWE appears to tease the return of former Tag Team Champions after two years in cryptic post

A WWE return may be in the works for two former superstars.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championships from Lita and Becky Lynch after Trish Stratus had to replace the former but ultimately got pinned during the bout.

Now that Ronda Rousey is sidelined with an injury, her potential involvement in the women's tag team title scene has apparently been postponed. Damage CTRL has been on the losing end of late. Who will step up to challenge the current champions? Perhaps The IIconics?

WWE might have dropped a very subtle hint by posting a recent photo of the current tag champs on Twitter, which they captioned "Iconic." That made several fans voice their opinion on how this could lead to a return of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

The IIconics were released back in April 2021 owing to budget cuts caused by the pandemic. They had a successful run in IMPACT Wrestling over the next year, under the monicker "The IInspiration," but announced in April 2022 that they are stepping away from in-ring competition for a while.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, who were known during their WWE stint as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, most notably captured the Women's Tag Team Championship during their main roster run at WrestleMania 35.

What's fascinating about the title victory in 2019 was that the young duo scored a massive win at the Show of Shows over then-champions Sasha Banks (currently Mercedes Mone) and Bayley, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and the team of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Read more about a sensitive angle that ultimately had to be scrapped from WrestleMania 35 here.

Current champions evidently modeled WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash

In the mid-90s, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash (fka Diesel) were popular tag team. Their dynamic style as a team later influenced younger stars in the past, including Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, and now Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

According to the current Women's Tag Team Champions, their "aesthetic" and "vibe" is strikingly similar to the WWE legends from whom the duo drew the inspiration:

"We talked a little bit about Diesel and Shawn Michaels having that vibe and appeal to us, you know, Big Daddy Diesel and ofcourse, the Sexy Boy [Laughs]," Raquel Rodriguez stated.

Liv Morgan took it from there and added:

"Yeah, honestly, that's kind of the only team we've like, talked about," she began. "As a group and as we feel like, what we represent, definitely Diesel and Shawn Michaels is like our most thrown around duo as far as like, aesthetic, vibe, the parts that they play in their team, and so that's kind of what is our inspiration."

With a victory over Bayley and Dakota Kai on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, a new tag team will likely step up to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Who will challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions? What are your thoughts on a potential return of The IIconics? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes