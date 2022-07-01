"Would like to have a professional wrestling match with you" – Former WWE Tag Team Champion challenges Cody Rhodes on his birthday

Cody Rhodes was challenged to a match by Cedric Alexander. Taking to Twitter, the former RAW Tag Team Champion expressed his desire to face The American Nightmare.

Rhodes is currently sidelined with a torn pectoral tendon. He suffered the injury before the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

In a recent tweet, Alexander wished Rhodes on his 37th birthday, posting the following message:

"Happy birthday @CodyRhodes I would like to have a professional wrestling match with you….. that is all"

Check out Cedric Alexander's tweet below:

PRIME Alexander @CedricAlexander



In recent weeks, Alexander has been involved in the storyline between MVP, Omos, and Bobby Lashley.

At Hell in a Cell, the former 24/7 Champion distracted MVP and Omos during their 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Lashley. It allowed the former WWE Champion to pick up the win.

The WWE Universe's reaction to the idea of a potential Cody Rhodes and Cedric Alexander match

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has mostly shared the ring with Seth Rollins. The former AEW star won his return match by beating The Visionary at WrestleMania 38.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes went 2-0 up over Rollins, followed by a historic win inside Hell in a Cell, marking the trilogy between the two arch-rivals.

Responding to Cedric Alexander, the WWE Universe seemed invested in the idea of a potential match between him and The American Nightmare.

Check out the tweets below:

This past Monday night on RAW, Rhodes was featured in a video segment where he provided an update on his current injury.

Cody said he'd be sidelined for nine months and briefly discussed the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, saying he'd be the first to congratulate Seth Rollins if he won.

