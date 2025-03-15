Former WWE tag team champion is eager to wrestle on TV again after 1367 days

Earning the chance to wrestle on TV is a huge thing for any WWE Superstar. It puts eyes on them and gives them publicity that will help further their careers. Well, one former tag team champion is eager to wrestle on TV again after a whopping 1,367 days.

The former tag team champion in question is Tyler Breeze, who famously won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Fandango, now known as JDC. Coincidentally, his last TV match with WWE was on NXT back on June 15, 2021. Following that, he did have a TV match with NGW in 2023, but since then, he has been completely off the small screen.

Recently, Tyler Breeze opened up about his goals and aspirations on the Gabby AF podcast. He revealed that he hopes to be back on TV wrestling and that he believes that he is still capable of doing so, regardless of where he does it.

"Personal goals? I wanna be back on TV wrestling. So, wherever that happens to be, I would like to continue to wrestle because I am still able to, and I don’t see why I am not doing it. So I would like to do that. That is probably my immediate goal is to be back on TV wrestling," said Tyler Breeze. [H/T Post Wrestling]

As of this writing, Breeze is signed to WWE, where he is a member of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel and a writer on NXT. However, should he make a return to TV wrestling, it will surely be exciting.

Tyler Breeze would like to wrestle nine-time WWE tag team champions The Hardy Boyz

On the Gabby AF podcast, Tyler Breeze also voiced his intent to return to TV wrestling and mentioned some of the superstars he would like to face. He mentioned wrestlers from various promotions, including Joe Hendry, Orange Cassidy, and NXT's newest signing, Ricky Saints.

However, Breeze spoke of one match in depth: against the nine-time WWE tag team champions, the Hardy Boyz. Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently signed to TNA, where they are the TNA World Tag Team Champions. Breeze claimed it would be cool to team up with JDC/Fandango and take on the tag team legends.

"I mean, I think it would be cool to team back up with Dango in TNA and go against The Hardys. Because I’ve been in WWE with Jeff and Matt but I’ve never wrestled them ever so, I think a tag with Dango against The Hardys would be cool," claimed Breeze. [H/T Post Wrestling]

It would be great to see Breezango back together again, especially if it's against The Hardy Boyz. Hopefully, the fans will see it happen soon.

