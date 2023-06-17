Former WWE Tag Team Champion opens up about what he appreciates more following AEW switch

Erick Rowan, who is known as Erick Redbeard on the independent circuit, has revealed what makes him appreciate AEW more than WWE.

Redbeard was released by WWE as part of the COVID-19 pandemic cuts in 2020. He returned to the indies and wrestled for promotions such as the United Wrestling Network. He also made several appearances for AEW in late 2020 after the death of Brodie Lee, as well as last year in a feud with The House Black.

In an interview with Wrestling Headlines, the two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion revealed the difference between WWE and AEW crowds. He appreciated the crowd in AEW because it made him like wrestling again.

"There were times, especially towards the end with the cage gimmick where I'd walk out and I know I have a two minute squash match, which it’s not challenging to me," Redbeard said.

He added:

"When I went to AEW, it kind of lit a fire under my butt. I still like this, I still like to do this. Whether or not I get opportunities to, to show it, I don't care. I just know I love the business and I have a certain way of thinking about what I want to show and I don't think I've ever really gotten to show the world what I can do and I would love to." (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

It has been over a year since Erick Redbeard appeared on AEW television. He has been wrestling all over the independent circuit this year, with matches for Jonquiere Championship Wrestling and Continental Wrestling Entertainment in Canada.

What is the biggest win of Erick Rowan's WWE career?

Erick Rowan was introduced to the WWE Universe as part of The Wyatt Family in 2012. They terrorized the roster for several years before Rowan and Luke Harper formed The Bludgeon Brothers five years later. Rowan and Harper would win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once during their time together.

Rowan would also win with Daniel Bryan in 2019 during their short-lived partnership. Despite being major victories, those are not the biggest wins of his career. The most notable victory of his career came against Roman Reigns. He defeated Reigns at Clash of Champions 2019 with help from Luke Harper.

After the 2019 WWE Draft, Rowan was moved to RAW and was given a new gimmick wherein he carried a cage covered in old clothing. It was later revealed that it housed an animatronic spider that was supposed to be terrifying. He was released a month later.

What's your favorite Erick Rowan/Erick Redbeard moment in wrestling? Give your answers in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes