Former WWE Tag Team Champion photoshops himself into Mandy Rose's bikini shot, latter responds

Otis hilariously photoshopped himself into Mandy Rose's bikini shot in celebration of National Bikini Day.

Taking to Instagram, the former RAW Tag Team Champion shared the image and also got a chuckle out of the NXT Women's Champion.

In the past, Otis and Rose have shared the screen with one another on WWE programming. In 2019, he entered a romantic storyline with the former Golden Goddess, however, Dolph Ziggler also got himself involved.

At WrestleMania 36, Otis defeated Ziggler in a one-on-one match with the help of Rose, as they celebrated together at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rose also commented on the post, as well as shared it on her Instagram story. Check out her response to the edit below:

Mandy Rose's reaction to Otis' National Bikini Day post

Otis has been teaming up with Chad Gable on RAW for quite some months now. Together, the duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championship once and have been a great addition to the tag team division.

This week on RAW, the duo teamed up with Mr. Money in the Bank 2022, Theory. The three lost a six-man tag team match to The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

Mandy Rose has been at the top of her game as the NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose is also no stranger to the WWE's main roster. She has previously competed on both RAW and SmackDown. However, since returning to NXT, the 31-year-old has been at the top of her game in WWE.

Rose won her first singles title in WWE at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, defeating Raquel Gonzalez/Rodriguez to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

Since then, she has established her place at the top of the NXT 2.0 women's division and has also led Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to a huge amount of success on the brand.

Rose, who has defended her NXT Women's Title against Wendy Choo, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, and other notable names, will look to get past Roxanne Perez on next week's show in her next title defense.

