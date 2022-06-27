Eleven time WWE Tag Team Champion seemingly reacts to Cesaro's AEW debut

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods seemingly shared an encouraging response to Cesaro (real name Claudio Castagnoli) making his debut on AEW.

It was recently announced that Xavier Woods will be co-hosting the relaunch of the Arena series with Gina Darling. Woods also seemingly seems to be vying for the Universal Championship. He hosts the Up Up Down Down gaming YouTube channel for the company, featuring WWE Superstars, social media streamers and celebrities.

Cesaro recently made his debut on AEW X NJPW: The Forbidden Door against NJPW's Zack Sabre under his real name. His contract expired with WWE in February and he has been down low on making any in-ring return since. The Swiss Superman replaced Bryan Danielson, who is sidelined due to an injury and is not medically cleared to compete in the ring any time soon.

The former King of the Ring winner recently took to Twitter citing a cheer for the former United States Champion on his debut:

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO "

Fans shared enthusiastic reactions to Cesaro's in-ring return on social media

Cesaro had been teasing a potential in-ring return following his release but there was no confirmation on when and where he would be doing so.

The wrestling fraternity was taken aback and enthused with Cesaro's recent debut on AEW:

Another added Cesaro's real name to his cheer:

Another fan just shared a clip of Cesaro's entrance on AEW:

One Twitter fan stated that he was happy The Swiss Superman was getting to do what he wanted to do:

Jane Fenwick #AllElite @JaneFenwick @AustinCreedWins I'm so, so happy he's getting to show what he can do again. Absolute amazing talent @AustinCreedWins I'm so, so happy he's getting to show what he can do again. Absolute amazing talent

Another fan cited how happy they were for The Swiss Cyborg:

Another Twitter user shared a gif of a pumped-up Cesaro in WWE:

Over the past couple of years, Cesaro has been working as a tag team with Sheamus and the duo were four-time RAW Tag Team Champions and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. He also teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura. It was reported earlier this year that following his departure from WWE, independent promotions approached him but he was seemingly not interested in continuing with in-ring activities. With his recent comeback, it is yet to be seen what the future holds for the former United States Champion.

