Former WWE Tag Team Champion sends cryptic message before SmackDown amid 7-month absence

A former WWE Tag Team Champion has been absent for a little over seven months now. The former colleague of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has now sent a cryptic message before SmackDown.

The superstar we're referring to is none other than Sonya Deville, who has been out with an ACL injury since the summer of 2023. She was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Chelsea Green, but her injury meant that she was replaced by Piper Niven. In an update a few months following her injury, Fightful reported that Deville's progress and return to WWE was going slow.

In a cryptic four-word tweet, Sonya Deville said, "This is my chapter," not long before SmackDown:

ACL injuries normally lead to a six to nine-month layoff, with superstars usually taking the longer route for a better recovery.

Sonya Deville reveals she got emotional during her road to WWE return

It hasn't been long since Sonya Deville began working on her return to WWE. In a post on Instagram, she revealed that it was a daunting task to get to work, and she now feels good about it.

“Today we did a lot of jumping which I’m not going to lie, was pretty daunting at first. Because my ACL is still recovering, and I don’t trust it that much. But once I did a couple of reps I got the hang of it and was getting a lot more confident. Actually, feeling pretty good about it. Then we did some agility footwork drills, which again were pretty awkward at first because my leg is not used to moving that fast. It felt pretty good once I got started.”

It will be interesting to see where she slots in once she is back. Whether it's RAW or SmackDown, she will be a part of a stacked roster and a completely different landscape than the one she left seven months ago.

