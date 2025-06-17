Former WWE Tag Team Champion is trying to get buzz by trash-talking CM Punk, says EC3

EC3 accused a former WWE Tag Team Champion of trying to get buzz by trash-talking CM Punk, describing it as a great business strategy. However, he questioned the other aspects of the trash-talking.

This week on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to former NWA & TNA World Champion EC3 as well as ex-WWE writer Vince Russo about the comments made by Matt Riddle against CM Punk. In that interview, Riddle accused Punk of being difficult to work with. It wasn't too distant from how he took past shots against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

EC3 believes that taking a shot at Punk is a good strategy for Matt Riddle to get buzz, but also questioned whether one needs to let the person they're taking shots at know in advance:

"I think it's a great business strategy. When I feel like I need to get something on the radar or talked about, which I don't feel often, I'll just say something crazy, and people will talk about it. Riddle has that ability, and I think it's a great strategic play. Sometimes, you think, what level do you want to take it to, as far as animosity with what or who you're going to talk about? Do you preface it in advance with them?"(3:42-4:16)

EC3 said that he doesn't think Matt Riddle let the legends he took shots at know in advance. However, he believes that to do what Riddle does, one needs to be unafraid of the backlash.

Ron Killings and CM Punk could recreate a massive moment after 14 years on SmackDown.

This week on SmackDown, Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, faces John Cena in the first rematch of the 2025 retirement tour. This will presumably be their final match against each other.

What some fans pointed out was the possibility of WWE recreating a massive, full circle moment from 14 years ago.

It was June 27th, 2011, a week shy of 14 years from this upcoming episode of SmackDown. During that episode of RAW, R-Truth sent John Cena through a table courtesy of CM Punk, and it set the stage for one of the most incredible moments in WWE in the 21st century.

CM Punk cut the famous pipebomb, where he shattered the fourth wall and blurred the lines between fiction and reality. He spoke out against the man he called WWE's "Golden Boy", John Cena and what he represented. While Punk had previously had a somewhat anti-establishment persona, this cemented it and took him to the next level.

It seems fitting that R-Truth is in the midst of CM Punk's rivalry aganst Cena once again, and when they face off on SmackDown, WWE has the potential to have a way to recreate that incredible night, or bring it all the way back in an incredible moment of storytelling.

