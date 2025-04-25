Former WWE Tag Team Champions drop major tease for appearance on SmackDown

It's officially the first episode of WWE SmackDown following WrestleMania in a few hours, which means that returns, debuts, and call-ups are expected. One of the biggest teams expected to make their debut on SmackDown is Fraxiom.

The duo, which consists of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, has appeared on the main roster as singles stars in recent weeks, but after losing their NXT Tag Team Championship to Hank and Tank at Stand and Deliver last weekend, they are expected to receive a call-up.

Ahead of the show, both Frazer and Axiom have taken to social media to share teases that they could be part of tonight's show.

Axiom of course, appeared on WWE SmackDown last month when it was live from Barcelona. He took on Gunther in his hometown and received praise backstage following his appearance.

Nathan Frazer made his SmackDown debut earlier this month when he faced Rey Fenix in his debut WWE match. It's clear that the two men have been pushing to be part of SmackDown for several months, but finally, they could make the move up to the main roster as a team.

Why did WWE choose SmackDown over RAW for the duo?

It's interesting that the two men have already appeared on SmackDown, and that is the brand that they are expected to be on, because RAW would have made much more sense for Nathan Frazer.

He was trained by Seth Rollins and has incorporated a lot of his style into his moveset, and he would have been a fantastic addition to the group he is building.

Instead, it appears that he will be heading to the blue brand to be part of the tag team division. Tonight's show will feature a TLC ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen if Fraxiom will be involved in the match in any capacity if they make their debut as a team tonight.

