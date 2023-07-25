Former WWE tag team partners no longer keep in touch after nine years together

While some WWE tag team partners are best friends in real life, others sometimes lose touch once their on-screen alliance ends. Viktor, best known for his tag team partnership with Konnor in The Ascension, recently revealed that they are no longer in touch with each other.

The Ascension held the NXT Tag Team Championship for a record 343 days between October 2013 and September 2014. Despite their NXT success, the villainous duo struggled to receive regular television time after joining the main roster in December 2014.

In an interview with PWMania.com's Ari Barkan, Viktor addressed the status of his tag team with Konnor:

"We don't keep in touch at all as of late. We haven't spoken to each other in quite a while. There's no bad blood there by any means."

After receiving their releases from WWE in 2019, Konnor and Viktor wrestled on the independent scene as The Awakening before separating in 2022.

Why former WWE tag team The Ascension split up

Viktor admits he felt "bitter" and "super burned out" after The Ascension's five-year spell on the main roster.

The 42-year-old initially wanted to continue teaming up with Konnor on the independent circuit. However, they ultimately decided to pursue other opportunities on their own.

"After a while there was so much hassle with things that I think it just started to take its toll on us," Viktor said. "And I know, he [Konnor] just kind of went to do his separate thing. And I kind of didn't want to do anything for a while. I was like, you know, I just need to chill, I really was bitter. Bitter is the best way to put it, kind of, but I was just burned out, super burned out."

In the same interview, Viktor addressed whether he would be interested in returning to WWE one day.

