Former WWE tag team had massive backstage heat with Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels didn't have the greatest backstage reputation in WWE during his main event run in the mid-1990s. On the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Ross revealed that The Grimm Twins' run wasn't successful due to the former tag team's heat with HBK.

Donald and Ronald Harris were a highly-rated team that experienced two stints in Vince McMahon's promotion. Formerly known as "The Blu Brothers," the twins didn't get along with Shawn Michaels and ended up having a massive fight at an MSG show.

Jim Ross recalled that the Harris brothers were least intimidated by Shawn Michaels' backstage power and were not afraid to stand up to the former world champion. Here's Jim Ross talking about The Grimm Twins and why their careers failed to take off in the WWE:

"I think they were not real pro-Shawn Michaels. They weren't going to be intimidated or made to think that they were in a place they couldn't get out of or what have you. I think there was a little heat there with Shawn and the Harris Twins. I know they had a confrontation at the Garden in the locker room. They weren't going to be trifled with. They weren't going to be intimidated, and they didn't care Shawn had Vince's ear. It's just them. They couldn't care less, and it worked out for them as they left," revealed Jim Ross.

Why did The Harris Brothers leave WWE?

Donald and Ronald Harris were fired from WWE after the team refused to legitimately hurt the Legion of Doom in a match.

Vince Russo made the explosive revelation during a recent episode of Writing with Russo on the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel.

The brothers considered Hawk and Animal their friends and were unwilling to do a 'hit job' on the legendary tag team. Here's what the former writer revealed about the incident:

"Chris, do you know why The Harris Brothers were fired from the WWE and why they lost their job? They were told to F-up Legion of Doom. The marching orders were to go in the ring and hurt them, and Ronny and Donny Harris were like, 'No, they're our friends, we're not going to do that. No.' And they were fired," revealed Vince Russo.

After leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, the Harris Brothers joined WCW and had three reigns with the company's tag team titles. The former tag team continued wrestling for various companies until their retirement in 2005.

