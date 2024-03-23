Former WWE talent accuses Bret Hart of being an unsafe wrestler

Bret Hart is viewed by many as one of the most reliable in-ring competitors in wrestling history. However, according to former WWE talent Tom Stone, The Hitman was not as safe as some claim.

Stone competed in more than 100 WWE matches between 1987 and 1995. During that time, Hart moved away from the tag team division and established himself as a main-event singles star.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Stone accused Hart of injuring him one time in a match:

"Bret was an a**, in my opinion. Bret talks about not hurting people. Bullsh*t. He piledrove me and almost broke my neck. He portrays himself like this guy who was real careful. I don't think he was." [42:52 – 43:09]

The incident occurred at the end of Bret Hart's victory over Tom Stone on the October 14, 1989, episode of WWE Superstars. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer hit his opponent with a piledriver to pick up the win.

Tom Stone's contrasting views on Bret Hart and Owen Hart

Before wrestling for WWE, Tom Stone faced high-profile names including Leon White (aka Vader) and Shawn Michaels in the AWA in the 1980s.

While Stone disliked working with Bret Hart and Vader, he had no issues with Bret's late brother Owen:

"I didn't have a problem with too many guys. Vader, I didn't like working with him, but Bret, I don't like Bret at all. I never wrestled Owen. I knew him. I thought he was a decent guy." [43:23 – 43:40]

Stone added that he had lunch with Owen Hart shortly before he died. Owen passed away on May 23, 1999, aged 34 after an equipment malfunction caused him to fall from the rafters of a WWE arena.

What are your thoughts on Bret Hart? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : Do you think Bret Hart was an unsafe wrestler? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion