Former WWE talent to appear on IMPACT Wrestling tonight - Reports

A former WWE talent will appear on tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, his IMPACT sources tell him that a former WWE talent will make their IMPACT Wrestling debut tonight through the use of a vignette.

While the identity of this WWE talent is currently unknown, Johnson was told that this particular person "never really got a fair chance" during his time with the company.

Which former WWE talent is headed to IMPACT Wrestling?

WWE has released several talents over the last two months. Anyone who was originally under a contract with NXT only had a 30-day non-compete clause in their contract instead of the 90-days that the wrestlers on the main roster need to deal with.

While this could be someone else from WWE entirely, there's always a chance someone that was released from NXT could be appearing on IMPACT Wrestling later tonight.

It could also be a talent that's currently part of New Japan Pro Wrestling. All wrestlers who have appeared from New Japan on IMPACT this year have been introduced through vignettes first. There are quite a few talents on the New Japan roster that have formerly worked for WWE.

Whoever debuts tonight, it seems like this is just the beginning of new arrivals to IMPACT Wrestling. The company continues to hype its Slammiversary pay-per-view this July, featuring quick clips and shots of the collection of WWE talent that was released after WrestleMania back in April.

Free agency in the world of professional wrestling has never been as exciting as it is right now. There are several huge names out on the open market that can help companies like IMPACT Wrestling take things to the next level.

Which former WWE talent do you think will be appearing on IMPACT Wrestling tonight? Who do you want it to be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Greg Bush