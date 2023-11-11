Former WWE talent names his wrestling Mount Rushmore – and there's no place for Hulk Hogan, The Rock & Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Barry Horowitz recently gave his unique take on which in-ring competitors should be represented on a pro wrestling version of Mount Rushmore.

Wrestling fans and legends often debate which four people deserve to be viewed as the top icons of the industry. Andre the Giant, Bret Hart, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker are usually among the selections.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, former WWE talent Horowitz went down a different route:

"Definitely Don Muraco, Jack Brisco, Mike Graham. I'm sure there's a few others. I would put Owen Hart up there also, definitely. Basically, any solid technical wrestler. What I mean by that is walk, talk, the promos, the look, the total package." [0:49 – 1:06]

Horowitz further praised Muraco, one of wrestling's biggest names in the 1970s and 1980s:

"He personifies pro wrestling with his promos, his look, and his abilities in the ring. Outstanding." [1:16 – 1:23]

What is Barry Horowitz doing 26 years after leaving WWE?

Between 1987 and 1997, Barry Horowitz was widely viewed as the greatest enhancement talent in WWE. The 64-year-old unselfishly lost matches to high-profile opponents to enhance their reputation for the good of the company.

More than two decades on, Horowitz confirmed he is still involved in the wrestling business:

"These days I'm doing meet and greets, being with my family, semi-retired, training in the gym four or five times a week, and doing seminars, and occasionally in a wrestling match." [0:32 – 0:42]

One of Horowitz's most memorable moments occurred at SummerSlam 1995 when he defeated Chris Candido, aka Skip, to record his first pay-per-view victory.

