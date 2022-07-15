"Benoit was the f**king best" - Former WWE talent slams Jordynne Grace for commenting on Chris Benoit

Ex-WWE talent Rene Dupree has criticized Jordynne Grace for commenting on Chris Benoit's in-ring skills.

During his tenure, The Rabid Wolverine was often regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of the generation. He was often linked with the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle solely for his in-ring skills.

A few days ago, IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made several comments about Benoit. She stated that Benoit lacked skills and couldn't work with the current generation.

Her words have since divided the pro wrestling community. While many support her claims, a huge section is not fan of the criticism.

Rene Dupree, who previously worked with WWE, also did not like Grace's criticism. He and Benoit worked in the promotion around 2005.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene, Dupree had this to say about Grace's comments:

"Yeah, some people shouldn't be allowed on social media. For her to say Benoit couldn't, Benoit was the f**king best as far as in the ring, right. He could do anything. I'm sure she has qualities like I said I really like her husband [Jonathan Gresham] but she doesn't know what the f**k she's talking about." (From 5:07 to 5:40)

In 2007, Dupree left the company and began working on the independent circuit.

William Regal opined on Jordynne Grace's comments about Chris Benoit

William Regal had previously worked with Benoit in WCW and WWE. On a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, the Blackpool Combat Club manager talked about the issue:

“I do not understand, this is just me personally, why people want to thrive off the misery of this, especially when there’s children involved, and Sandra, and Chris’ ex-wife,” Regal said. “They have their lives to lead, just leave them alone, that’s my piece on that.”

Fortunately, the dust has settled on the subject as Grace rectified her mistake and buried the hatchet with some of the close friends and relatives of the Benoit Family.

