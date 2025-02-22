Former WWE talent willing to return after 13 years thanks to Shawn Michaels and Triple H

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have played a key role in developing WWE's next generation of wrestlers over the last few years. Ivelisse, a WWE talent in 2011 and 2012, hopes she can join the list of returning stars in the near future.

Ivelisse appeared on the WWE Tough Enough reality show in 2011 before signing a developmental contract with the company. The 36-year-old was part of the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT systems before being released in 2012.

In an interview on Developmentally Speaking, Ivelisse said she would consider going back to WWE under the current regime:

"When mutual respect is there and there's positivity, I'll be valued for who I am. That's it. And I feel like now with all the changes that have happened and everything, I feel, again, with the influence of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, everyone, all the good, great things that are happening right now, I feel like it [returning] is possible now." [37:51 – 38:11]

Ivelisse had problems with former NXT trainer Bill DeMott during her short stint with the developmental brand. In 2015, DeMott resigned amid several misconduct allegations.

Ivelisse's link to WWE RAW's new home

Between 2014 and 2019, Ivelisse worked for the American wrestling promotion Lucha Underground. The company's shows were once available to stream on Netflix, the new home of RAW in the United States.

If Triple H is interested in hiring her, Ivelisse would love to wrestle on Netflix again:

"Yes, I would have loved to have been part of the NXT, that whole thing, but, regardless, who knows? Maybe now I can be part of this one now with Netflix, especially since I was on Netflix with Lucha Underground." [23:33 – 23:47]

Since leaving NXT, Ivelisse has wrestled for companies including AEW and TNA. She has also competed in dozens of matches for the women's promotion SHINE.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

