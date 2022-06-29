Former WWE star says he made a promise to Triple H before quitting

Bill DeMott recently disclosed details about his final conversation with Triple H before he left his role as WWE Performance Center head coach.

In 2015, DeMott resigned after allegations of misconduct emerged from several former trainees. While he did not agree with the claims, the 55-year-old decided to leave because he did not want to cause WWE any embarrassment.

Speaking on the “LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast,” DeMott revealed what he told The Game when he returned in 2011 and when he left in 2015.

“I told him when I came back, ‘Regardless of what has happened in the past, I’ll never do anything to embarrass you. That’s my promise,’” DeMott said. “And that was the conversation when I left Ohio that day [in 2015] after our first [NXT] live event outside of Florida. I promised, ‘I’ll never do anything to embarrass you. So, I appreciate you, man.’ And that was kinda it.” [1:06:31-1:06:58]

Before his NXT spell between 2011 and 2015, DeMott worked as a full-time trainer at WWE’s Deep South Wrestling developmental system between 2004 and 2007. He also coached up-and-coming stars on the Tough Enough reality show.

Bill DeMott opens up about his relationship with Triple H

As the founder of NXT, Triple H was responsible for running the brand between 2010 and 2021.

Bill DeMott, who previously wrestled in WCW and WWE, never faced his former boss in an official match. However, he did get the opportunity to share many helpful conversations with the 14-time world champion.

“I never got to work with him in the ring,” DeMott said. “I got to know him, and when I talk about serious conversations, life and business and things like that, but his vision [for NXT] became my vision. He inspired me every day to be better. He inspired me to protect his vision.” [1:04:15-1:04:38]

Triple H retired from in-ring competition in March due to heart issues. He reportedly returned to his role in NXT last week after several months away from the brand.

