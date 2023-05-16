Former WWE titleholder returns from injury after 43 days to make a claim for another championship

It was not a good day to be the Women's Tag Team Champion on WWE RAW. Due to Liv Morgan's injury, Raquel Rodriguez was left alone to deal with the insistent challengers to the titles. On top of that, Ronda Rousey returned as well, making her life even more difficult.

Thanks to Morgan's injury, Rodriguez was forced into a situation where she had to wrestle Chelsea Green alone on WWE RAW.

Green and Sonya Deville demanded that the two forfeit their championship, as Morgan could not defend her title. When Adam Pearce didn't allow that, Rodriguez faced Chelsea Green in a singles match instead.

She hit Green with a Tejana Bomb for the win. However, she didn't get to celebrate for too long. Shayna Baszler and a returning Ronda Rousey attacked her as she was leaving. The latter came back after 43 days following an injury.

They knocked her down, with Baszler holding her while Rousey beat her.

They taunted her with the women's tag titles, saying they were coming for it.

Rousey also knocked her out with a swift kick while Baszler held her, preventing her from moving.

