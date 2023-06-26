Former WWE titleholder's match canceled at Forbidden Door tonight

A former WWE Superstar's match has been canceled tonight at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The event will be taking place tonight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Stars from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling will be competing against each other tonight in the jam-packed card. However, a heavily anticipated match has been canceled ahead of the show.

Adam Cole exited WWE and signed with AEW in 2021. His run in AEW has unfortunately been marred by injury, but he was just starting to get back on track. Cole recently took AEW World Champion MJF to the limit in a World Title Eliminator match on Dynamite, but the match ended in a time-limit draw, and Adam missed his opportunity at a future title shot.

On this past Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone declared that Cole and MJF have had their names drawn together as a team to compete in the tag team tournament in the weeks ahead. The former NXT Champion was scheduled to battle Tom Lawlor tonight at Forbidden Door, but the match will no longer be taking place.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Adam Cole has not been medically cleared, and his bout at Forbidden Door has been canceled due to an illness.

"Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled. Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show! Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight!," tweeted Tony Khan.

