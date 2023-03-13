Former WWE titleholder takes a major shot at The Rock noting how he is better than the legend

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has implied that he's a better promo than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Great One is regarded by many as one of the greatest superstars of all time. Only a few people can hang with him on the mic, as he's also one of the best talkers in the business.

The People's Champion is known for savagely roasting his adversaries before capping it off with his popular 'If Ya Can Smell' catchphrase. Enzo Amore worked in WWE from 2012-2018 and was also known for his mic skills.

Now known as Real1, the former WWE star appeared on Under the Ring and shared that he would've loved to have gone toe-to-toe with The Rock on the mic.

"The Rock. Because I think he was so over — and he still is — and that's what it really boils down to. If you're the most over, then you're going to elicit the greatest reactions in the ring. So why would I want to work against anybody else but the biggest star this business has ever seen?" he said.

Enzo brought up the fact that The Great One worked with a writer (Brian Gewirtz) for his promos, while he doesn't need one.

"Let it be known he took a writer with him from the WWE straight to Hollywood, all right? Well I'll be damned if I ever say anything anybody else writes beside me. You know how hard I had to fight to say the words coming out of my mouth?" he added. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

When was the last time The Rock wrestled in WWE?

The People's Champion's first match was at Survivor Series in 1996, where he made his WWE debut.

He went on to face many notable stars, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

His last match was at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in just 6 seconds. Many fans were expecting him to wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year, but that won't be happening, unfortunately.

Which WWE Superstar do you think should retire The Rock? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes