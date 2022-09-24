Former WWE trainer believes Triple H has "found the brass ring"

Former WWE trainer and road agent Bill Demott recently spoke about Shawn Michaels in NXT and Triple H gaining power in the company.

Shawn Michaels was promoted to WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative earlier this month. The Heartbreak Kid began as a trainer for NXT in 2016 before taking over programming after Triple H suffered a cardiac event last year. Shawn Michaels will also oversee the expansion of the NXT brand, as NXT Europe is slated to launch next year.

Bill discussed Shawn Michaels' role in WWE NXT with PWMania in a recent interview. He said that there are going to be a ton of opportunities for people to grab the brass ring with Triple H leading the way and the people he's established in positions of leadership.

"There's gonna be opportunities now, especially with Shawn, running the Performance Center and part of talent and all that and Brian and everybody else who's there, Matt Bloom and everyone else there. That's the biggest thing that is going to happen. There's been a lot of talk about, well, you, there's an opportunity to grab the brass ring, and you've heard a lot of people say that brass ring doesn't exist. Well, I think Paul found it. He's put it in front of everybody's face, and he's gonna give everyone an opportunity." (H/T:PWMania)

Bill Demott on being excited that Triple H has taken over creative for WWE

During the conversation with PWMania, Bill said he hopes the product goes back to wrestlers having the opportunity to prove themselves and relate to the current product. The former WWE trainer added that he's excited to see Triple H was the person taking over the company after Vince McMahon's departure, but wasn't excited to hear how it went down.

"I hope it goes back to when you had to prove yourself and get things done. And I think the beauty part is you don't have to prove yourself in one night and be judged by that you're gonna get an opportunity to not just deal with the numbers or the ratings, but let's see who you are, what you can do and how you can relate to this new product, but I think I'm excited. I was excited that Paul was the person taking over. I wasn't excited to hear how it happened."

Triple H recently outlined his plans for NXT moving forward and called it "a World Cup scenario." You can check The Game's vision for the product here.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far