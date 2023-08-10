Former WWE United States Champion declares he's not yet retired

A former WWE United States Champion is not yet ready to announce his retirement from the business.

Montel Vontavious Porter, or MVP, officially returned to WWE in 2020 and immediately made an impact. He helped created The Hurt Business to propel Bobby Lashley to the top of the mountain.

The 49-year-old veteran currently manages Omos, who most recently appeared at SummerSlam as the final entrant in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. MVP's most recent match happened last year on the July 18th episode of Raw. It was a tag team match featuring the Street Profits against Omos and MVP.

In a recent post on Instagram, MVP declared that he's not yet retired. He also showed off his workout while promoting his new song titled The Real MVP with Waydah Blacc and Poison Pen.

"I'm not 'retired' YET...And if you like the song, please follow me on Spotify or Apple music and add it to your playlists. Thanks."

2022 was the least active year of MVP's career. He also has not wrestled this year, so he's likely closer to retirement. He's done very well as a manager, and he gets to pursue his passion for music as well.

Did WWE introduce The Hurt Business 2.0?

WWE teased the possible reunion of The Hurt Business earlier this year before it got canned unexpectedly. The faction's name recently trended on social media after The Street Profits seemingly turned heel and attacked The Brawling Brutes and The O.C. during their tag team match last Friday on SmackDown.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins sported a classier look, wearing high-priced suits. Bobby Lashley then appeared on the entrance ramp to applaud what the former Tag Team champions did.

Lashley and the Street Profits' new group still has no official name. It would not be surprising if they called it The Hurt Business 2.0 or if they add more members in the future.

Would you like to see MVP and Omos join Bobby Lashley's new stable? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

