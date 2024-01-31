Former WWE United States Champion getting into shape following Royal Rumble return

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble featured several returns and debuts, and now one returning veteran is teasing more to come.

The Men's Royal Rumble was won by Cody Rhodes for the second year in a row. During the Rumble, the #21 entrant was Omos, accompanied by Montel Vontavious Porter. While they have worked numerous recent non-televised live events, this was the first WWE TV appearance for Mr. 305 and The Nigerian Giant since the 25-Man Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam last August.

Omos, still listed as a free agent along with MVP, lasted just 2 minutes and 43 seconds in the men's Rumble. He was the 17th elimination, tossed out by Bron Breakker. The 29-year-old only eliminated Bronson Reed. MVP did not compete, but he's fueling the rumor mill today by touting how he's getting into better shape.

The 50-year-old ring veteran took to Instagram and posted a small video from his training at The Power Lab in Tampa, FL, with longtime MMA fighter Josh Rafferty. MVP added that he was listening to American hardcore punk pioneers Agnostic Front while working on his cardio. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu session was also apparently planned for later that night.

"Gettin' that work in at 'The Lab' with my man @joshraff_ while listening to @agnosticfrontnyc !!! Cardio today. BJJ tonight! Shout out to @mikegallo1975 !!! ##ogflow #nyhc #agnosticfront #godfathersofhardcore #hardcorepunk #attitude #bjjover50 #cardio," MVP wrote.

Rafferty is a veteran trainer, perhaps most known for season one of UFC's The Ultimate Fighter. The trusted trainer works closely with MMA and WWE stars such as Sheamus, Samoa Joe, Batista, and Jake Hager, among others.

MVP has not wrestled since The Street Profits defeated him and Omos via disqualification on the July 18, 2022 edition of WWE RAW. Before that, MVP's last singles bout was a win over Cedric Alexander on the June 13, 2022 edition of the red brand.

MVP's successful hobby away from WWE: Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Montel Vontavious Porter began his pro wrestling career in August 2002, and he's won several titles in various promotions. However, this is not the only combat sport the two-time WWE United States Champion has found success in.

MVP began learning other forms of MMA and is said to be good on the mat, especially in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He has competed in BJJ competitions as a member of Team Gracie Barra, most recently in Master 4 Ultra-Heavyweight division.

Mr. 305 recently revealed some very interesting Paul Heyman news, but looking back, he had a very successful 2020 while away from WWE, with several medals, including golds, plus the rank of purple belt in the later part of the year. He also won a world championship medal and promotion to brown belt that December at the IBJFF Masters World Championship tournament.

MVP is a veteran athlete that has regularly trained for years, whether he's competing or not. The former WWE tag team champion is often seen working out on the mat or in a cage with famous faces from the worlds of pro wrestling and MMA. Batista is a regular training partner and friend to Porter.

