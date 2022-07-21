Photo: Batista spotted training with current WWE Superstar

While Batista has retired from in-ring competition, a current WWE Superstar's Instagram post proves that the grind never stopped for the wrestler-turned-actor.

Three years ago, his last bout saw him face Triple H in a No Holds Barred clash at WrestleMania 35. Although he had appeared in several films before that point, the six-time world champion's focus has completely shifted to acting since the event.

So it's pretty unlikely that The Animal will have one more match. However, his passion for mixed martial arts is still evident, as seen in a recent Instagram post by Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP). The two-time WWE United States Champion shared a picture of himself, Batista, and former UFC fighter Matt Arroyo, with the following caption:

"I had a great time training with Professor Matt and Dave this evening! Good technique and quality rounds! I needed that! #bjj #brazilianjiujitsu #grapplers #bjjlife #legitaf" stated MVP.

Check out the post below:

Interestingly, the WrestleMania main-eventer has an MMA record of 1-0. MVP is no stranger to combat sports either, as he won a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship just before the TLC event back in 2020.

How Batista selflessly changed the finish to a match with MVP

From 2007 to 2008, MVP had eight singles bouts with the six-time world champion on WWE SmackDown. Omos' current on-screen ally came up short in most of them.

At one point, he lost to Batista for two straight weeks on television. When MVP was set to lose again next week, the former Evolution member went out of his way to get the match finish changed after a discussion with Vince McMahon.

The veteran WWE Superstar recalled his former opponent's words to McMahon on a 2015 episode of "Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast":

"Dave literally took me in to Vince and said, 'Vince, it doesn’t make sense.' That doesn’t happen very often in the world of professional wrestling." MVP continued, "There aren’t that many guys that think that selflessly and see the picture in that way, so that’s the kind of guy he is." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

While Batista has moved beyond wrestling to the next phase of his life, today's competitors still praise the WWE legend in interviews.

Would you have liked to see him face a current talent in one more match? Let us know in the comments section below!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far