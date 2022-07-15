"I would take the career he had in a heartbeat" - WWE Superstar points out similarities between himself and Batista

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss talks about the similarities between him and former World Champion Batista.

The Animal was the face of SmackDown for several years. He had memorable feuds with King Booker, The Great Khali, Edge, and The Undertaker during his time on the blue brand. Batista also won the WWE World Heavyweight championship on several occasions during his tenure with WWE.

Since his retirement match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, he hasn't returned to WWE, the former 6-time world champion was originally announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but the ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic and The Animal requested the company to have his induction pushed to when fans would be able to attend.

Madcap Moss had quite a successful year when defeated Happy Corbin and entered Money in the Bank ladder match. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Moss spoke about the similarities the two superstars have in terms of physique:

"That is a goal of mine. When you look at a guy like Batista, I think there are a lot of similarities. I want to humbly point out those similarities because I think he's one of the best ever and of course I would take the career he had in a heartbeat. He's an absolute legend, everything he's been able to do. When you look at those types of guys that have been able to carry the company in that top spot and be in the main event, that is something I think I can do and the way you look at how those guys stood out, they did everything well." [H/T - Fightful]

It is interesting to see the similarities between Madcap and Batista as they both started out as sidekick characters in the company.

Madcap Moss says Paul Heyman taught him that it is important to connect with WWE Universe

Madcap Moss might be on the greener side but has worked for a long time in the black and gold brand. After winning Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and defeating Happy Corbin, Moss has become quite the force on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman is the current council of The Tribal Chief and The Usos but has emparted wisdom to several superstars during his time with the company. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Moss also talked about the most important lesson he received from Heyman:

The main thing, if I can summarize what's really important, is the connection with the WWE Universe. The way you get that connection is to be authentic. No matter what you do, what you're saying and how you do it, you just have to be authentic." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Madcap Moss on the blue brand. He is scheduled to face Theory on SmackDown.

