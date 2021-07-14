Why hasn't Batista been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame yet?

Batista was originally announced as the headlining inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. It came a year after his retirement at WrestleMania 35. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was forced to scrap all its plans and simply canceled the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2020 altogether.

It was a move that WWE had to make, especially with global lockdowns beginning and all sports leagues suspending their competition until further notice. The promotion didn't stop programming and instead went ahead with WrestleMania 36 - hosting it at the Performance Center in front of no live audience.

While it was rumored that WWE was planning to have the Hall of Fame ceremony at SummerSlam weekend, this was scrapped as well as it was only based on speculation and hope.

Many expected Batista to be the headlining inductee of the 2021 Hall of Fame, but that wasn't the case. He confirmed that he wouldn't be inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame class because of prior obligations:

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Batista's final hurrah in WWE and future Hall of Fame induction

There's no question about whether Batista belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame or not. He is a celebrated six-time world champion and had his dream retirement at WrestleMania 35.

For years after his WrestleMania 30 main event in 2014, Batista made one thing clear - he only wanted to face Triple H at The Show of Shows. The Game was the man he beat to establish himself as WWE's newest top star in 2005. In a move to repay the man who helped him reach the top level, Batista lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

He was selfless about it because nobody knew that it was going to be his official retirement match. Since Kurt Angle's farewell match was already advertised in advance for WrestleMania 35, Batista didn't want to take away his spotlight. Instead, he put out a post on social media hours later by revealing that his professional wrestling journey was over.

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

Batista's WWE Hall of Fame induction could realistically take place in 2022 or 2023. With WrestleMania 38 set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, it would make sense for the recently-retired Undertaker to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headliner of the 2022 class.

