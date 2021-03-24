Batista confirms WWE Hall of Fame absence, reveals when he will be inducted

Dave Bautista has provided an update on his WWE Hall of Fame induction by announcing that he won't be a part of this year's ceremony. He did, however, reveal that he will be inducted at a future date.

Batista was originally supposed to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE announced that the 2020 class would be inducted this year alongside the 2021 inductees, but the company removed The Animal from the list.

Batista recently took to Twitter to provide an update on his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Hopefully, fans will see Batista get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year. He is a huge mainstream star and one of the biggest superstars of the 21st century. Batista has had a very successful career in WWE and he undoubtedly deserves to be inducted into wrestling's most prestigious Hall of Fame.

2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductees so far

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

For the first time ever, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will see the induction of two classes. The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class features The Bella Twins, The New World Order, Jushin Thunder Liger, The British Bulldog, and John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees so far are Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, and Rob Van Dam. RVD's induction hasn't been confirmed by WWE yet, but he is reportedly the latest inductee in this year's ceremony.

Rob Van Dam has revealed that he wants either Paul Heyman or WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to induct him. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 6.