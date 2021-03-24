Rob Van Dam to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is reportedly the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Rob Van Dam joined WWE during the invasion angle in 2001 after Vince McMahon purchased ECW. During his time in the company, he held every championship that he could physically contest during that period.

He also competed in other major wrestling promotions during his career, such as World Championship Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, Rob Van Dam will join Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly as inductees for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. RVD will also be featured on an episode of the WWE Icons documentary series, which he revealed will come out in May.

Mr. Monday Night has had an illustrious career in the wrestling industry, and he undoubtedly deserves to join other legends in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

Rob Van Dam on who should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam and Paul Heyman

During his appearance on the That 90s Wrestling Podcast last month, Rob Van Dam revealed the two people he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. The first name he came up with was his former ECW employer, Paul Heyman.

"It kinda has to be Paul, doesn't it? I think it has to be Paul. Sabu doesn't talk very good and on the real Paul is the only real producer-slash-agent that's ever really had my best interests at heart and understood me and because of that I think it would have to be him, as predictable as that is."

His second pick was none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"You know who'd be a second choice though? Vince McMahon. Vince. . . . [I did not have a good relationship with Vince] when I was there cause I had my head up my a**, you know. I really like the lot. The older I am, the more Zen I am . . . I was intimidated talking to Vince, still am. I don't have a really good warm relationship like some of the boys do where they can hang out and talk to him. After leaving and wising up he's become a lot more important to me. He's the most important person I know."

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will also feature last year's inductees, with the exception of Batista. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.