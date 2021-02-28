Rob Van Dam reveals recent talks with WWE

Rob Van Dam (RVD) has revealed that he has been in talks with WWE about a documentary and the possibility of him writing a book.

The wrestling legend, 50, has worked for companies including ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his 31-year career. The one-time WWE Champion had spells with WWE between 2001-2007 and 2013-2014.

Speaking on The 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Rob Van Dam said WWE reached out to him to discuss a WWE Network documentary about his career. The documentary, which will be part of the current WWE Icons series, is due to air in May.

“They [WWE] contacted me and asked if I’d be interested and that they wanted to make a documentary on me, and I said sure, I’d be interested. We haven’t actually shot much of it yet, but, [whispering] it comes out in May. So we’re gonna be shooting a lot of it real soon. So I’m excited about it, I’m talking to them [WWE] about doing a book, we’re in talks.” [H/T Inside The Ropes for the transcription]

Rob Van Dam’s last WWE appearance took place in July 2019 on the RAW Reunion episode of WWE RAW. His most recent televised match aired in September 2020 when he defeated Sami Callihan in IMPACT Wrestling.

Who features alongside Rob Van Dam in the WWE Icons series?

The Yokozuna episode is available now on the WWE Network

Rob Van Dam is one of five wrestling legends in the WWE Icons series on the WWE Network. The first episode, focusing on two-time WWE Champion Yokozuna, aired on January 31, 2021.

Beth Phoenix, The British Bulldog, and Lex Luger have also been revealed as subjects of future episodes.