"It would have to be him" - Rob Van Dam comments on who should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam recently revealed two names from WWE who he thinks should induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. These two people are who he believes would best suit the situation, given their involvement in his career.

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors that any wrestler could achieve in their career. It is a special class reserved for the best of the best and is home to some of the biggest names in Wrestling history.

Recently, Rob Van Dam made an appearance on the 'That 90s Wrestling Podcast' where he was asked who he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former WWE Champion named Paul Heyman as his first pick:

"It kinda has to be Paul, doesn't it? I think it has to be Paul. Sabu doesn't talk very good and on the real Paul is the only real producer-slash-agent that's ever really had my best interests at heart and understood me and because of that I think it would have to be him, as predictable as that is."

Paul Heyman and Rob Van Dam have a lot of history between them. Before they joined WWE, Rob Van Dam made his name under Heyman's original ECW over in Philadelphia.

Even in the WWE version of ECW, Heyman was always close with Van Dam and even counted the three count which won him his first and only WWE Championship. They even celebrated together that night at ECW One Night Stand.

Rob Van Dam named WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as his second pick

Vince McMahon

Rob Van Dam did mention another name he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, none other than The Chairman himself, Vince McMahon. In the same interview, Van Dam further added:

"You know who'd be a second choice though? Vince McMahon. Vince. . . . [I did not have a good relationship with Vince] when I was there cause I had my head up my a**, you know. I really like the lot. The older I am, the more Zen I am . . . I was intimidated talking to Vince, still am. I don't have a really good warm relationship like some of the boys do where they can hang out and talk to him. After leaving and wising up he's become a lot more important to me. He's the most important person I know."

Rob Van Dam is a legend in the sport and it would not be surprising if he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years, having entertained millions of people worldwide with his athleticism and charisma.