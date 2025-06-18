Former WWE United States Champion reveals he earned "$50 million" in one year: "I made a million bucks each day"

A former WWE United States Champion, who has been making waves in the world of professional wrestling since his arrival, recently revealed his massive annual earnings from a few years ago.

Logan Paul recently posted a clip from an edition of IMPAULSIVE with creators Ronaldo and Lacy on the podcast's X account. In the clip, co-host Mike Majlak asked the guests to guess how much The Maverick earned in 2017.

While one of the guests guessed $30 million, Logan Paul signaled that he earned more via a thumb gesture. Later, the former WWE United States Champion revealed that he made $50 million just by selling merchandise in 2017, adding that there were days when he made $1 million each day.

“Just on merch, I made 50 mills [million] in 2017; there were three days in a row where I made a million bucks each day for the Black Friday weekend,” he said. [From 0:35 onwards]

Pro wrestling veteran feels John Cena will square off with a former WWE champion down the line

John Cena teamed up with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at the 2025 Money in the Bank earlier this month.

In the closing moments of the match, as Cena was about to pin Rhodes after hitting The American Nightmare with the championship belt, R-Truth came from the crowd in a black hoodie and attacked The Last Real Champion. The interference paved the way for Rhodes to pin The Unseen 17.

Interestingly, during the match, Logan Paul and John Cena got into a verbal altercation, seemingly laying the seeds for a future feud. Later, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter said that this was set up for ''something down the line.''

"I predicted that Logan Paul and John Cena would not get along because Logan Paul has made it public at one point that he would like to wrestle John Cena. So, this little to-do that they had with each other here could actually be the sign of two of them going to wrestle each other. The two biggest egos in WWE, Logan Paul and John Cena. So, this has got to be a setup for something down the line,” he said.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE creative team has in store for the social media megastar in the coming weeks.

