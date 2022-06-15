Former WWE United States Champion takes a shot at Edge after The Judgment Day's betrayal

Damian Priest took a shot at Edge after The Judgment Day kicked him out of the group a few weeks ago on RAW.

In the aftermath of the Hell in a Cell premium live event, The Ultimate Opportunist invited Finn Balor as the fourth member of his faction. However, the tables quickly turned on Edge himself, as Balor and co. assaulted the now-former Judgment Day leader. The Rated-R Superstar was also powerbombed through the announcers' table.

Taking to Twitter, Priest posted a photo of the same, taking a shot at his former leader in the process. Check out the tweet below:

At WrestleMania 38, The Archer of Infamy joined The Judgment Day and became the first member to align with the WWE Hall of Famer in his new faction.

Fast forward to WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley assisted The Rated-R Superstar in his match against AJ Styles. The former RAW Women's Champion was then introduced as the second member of Judgment Day.

Interestingly enough, the original Judgment Day trio only competed once together as a team when they defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell.

The WWE Universe reacts to Damian Priest taking shot at Edge

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Damian Priest's recent tweet. A few fans responded with images of Edge, while others simply praised the new version of The Judgment Day.

Check out some of the replies below:

A portion of the WWE Universe also praised Priest for his heel antics. Here are some tweets regarding the same:

HardyPriest84🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 @HardyPriest84 @ArcherOfInfamy And this is why I love you as a heel 🤣 so much more fun being bad 🤟⚖️ @ArcherOfInfamy And this is why I love you as a heel 🤣 so much more fun being bad 🤟⚖️

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the new Judgment Day trio, including Priest and Balor.

As of now though, one member who has her priorities set is Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator will be challenging for the RAW Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The former champion will face Bianca Belair in a huge title showdown.

