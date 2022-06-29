Former WWE United States Champion takes a shot at Rey Mysterio and Edge by posting a throwback photo

Damian Priest has seemingly taken a shot at Rey Mysterio and Edge on social media.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day confronted Mysterio and his son Dominik in a backstage segment. The duo of Priest and Finn Balor also teased the idea of Rey's son joining the faction.

WWE subsequently confirmed that Balor and Priest will face The Mysterios in a tag team match next week on RAW. Taking to Twitter, the powerhouse posted a throwback photo of Rey and former Judgment Day leader Edge, along with the scales emoji.

A few weeks ago, Edge invited Balor to join The Judgment Day, as the group's fourth member. Unfortunately for The Rated-R Superstar, the tables turned on him as Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley brutally assaulted their former leader and kicked him out of the group.

Since being removed from Judgment Day, the WWE Hall of Famer has been sidelined, and it's unclear when he will return.

The WWE Universe reacted to Damian Priest's subtle message to Rey Mysterio and Edge

Damian Priest wasn't shy about putting both Rey Mysterio and Edge on notice with his tweet.

The WWE Universe has suggested that the former United States Champion has plans in store for The Judgment Day. Reacting to his tweet, fans questioned whether he and Balor were going to recruit Dominik.

The duo of Balor and Priest are yet to have a match together on RAW since the former Universal Champion joined Judgment Day, but they will team up together next week. When they do, the two men could aim to put Rey Mysterio on the shelf, just as they did to The Judgment Day founder.

With Rhea Ripley currently out of action due to medical issues, The Judgment Day needs a third member, and Dominik Mysterio could potentially be the answer.

