Former WWE Universal Champion is "ashamed" after working with Chris Jericho

Despite WWE fans enjoying his work with Chris Jericho, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, unfortunately, does not feel the same way about that point in his career.

In late 2016, the two Canadian stars joined forces to form an unlikely friendship, with both stars entertaining fans and performers alike with their antics involving Chris Jericho's list. A place where unruly superstars and individuals would never want to find themselves.

Speaking on After The Bell, Kevin Owens stated how he feels ashamed that he could not enjoy his time working with Chris more, considering how fantastic their chemistry was.

"I used always to want more and more and more. What’s next? What’s next? What’s next? There are so many moments over the past eight years that I didn’t properly enjoy because I was always worried about what was the next thing. When I was Universal Champion, I had this incredible run with Chris Jericho and so many great moments, so many fun moments that people still talk about today. I’m ashamed to say that I really did not enjoy that as much as I should have." (H/T Wrestling News)

Today, both stars are doing their own thing, with Owens gunning for Roman Reigns and his Bloodline in WWE, while Chris is working as one of the biggest acts in All Elite Wrestling.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens' match was meant to have a far bigger payoff

Following the former Universal Champion's betrayal of the WWE legend in 2017, the two stars were lined up for a mega main event match at WrestleMania 33 with the world title on the line.

Speaking on his show, Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that he and KO, who was Universal Champion heading towards Mania, were meant to be the marquee match of that year's event.

"So that was kind of the thing ... and finally, we get to the Festival of Friendship, and we do the big breakup. And it was around that time, probably a couple of weeks after that, Vince said, 'The main event of WrestleMania this year is going to be Jericho vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE title."

Jericho added:

"Vince didn't tell me. He told me, face to face, about the main event plan, but he didn't tell me about the change, that he was changing it to Brock vs. Goldberg. I'm a big boy. I get it, I'm a professional. He changed his mind, it happens. It's not an insult to me or personal. But what really bugged me about that was we went from the main event of WrestleMania to putting us on second." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Sadly, however, WWE management chose to demote their rivalry by having Goldberg easily dispose of Owens to capture the Universal title. Kevin Owens has not won a world title in the company since then.

