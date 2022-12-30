Former WWE Universal Champion breaks character to praise Bloodline member

The Bloodline is currently having an unstoppable run in the company as they hold a majority of titles from RAW and SmackDown. The stable is set to face one of its biggest challenges by the end of the year on the blue brand. Recently, Kevin Owens broke character to praise Sami Zayn.

Last month, Kevin Owens returned to the company with a vengeance and went after the stable. The Prizefighter joined hands with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to face the group at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames but failed to take down the stable.

A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens got a match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with a partner of his choosing. It was later revealed that Owens' partner will be John Cena. Speaking to the New York Post, the former Universal Champion praised The Bloodline's Sami Zayn:

"He’s [Sami Zayn] been an incredible performer for the 22 years I’ve known him and it’s great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should," Owens said. "He’s getting the credit he’s deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there’s no denying they’ll forever be linked and attached to one another. We’ll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it’s fighting or teaming. It’s been a real thrill to see things develop for him." [H/T - New York Post]

It will be interesting to see what role Zayn plays and if his loyalty lies with The Bloodline or Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline's Sami Zayn betrayed Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn became an Honorary Uce, much to the dislike of Jey Uso. After becoming a member, Zayn began proving his worth and assisted the stable on numerous occasions.

Last month, Zayn saw a ghost from his past in the form of Kevin Owens, who returned to the blue brand to fight the stable. Later, Owens tried to convince Sami Zayn to leave the stable and reunite with him.

It looked like the Honorary Uce wanted to change sides after interacting with The Prizefighter. However, Zayn showcased his loyalty to The Bloodline when he hit Owens below the belt at the event.

After Owens went down, Jey Uso covered him for the win. The entire stable finally accepted Sami Zayn. However, it looks like Roman Reigns has begun questioning his loyalty and doubts Zayn's intentions.

