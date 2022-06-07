×
Create
Notifications

"Who's smiling now?" – Former WWE Universal Champion breaks silence after attacking Edge and becoming the leader of Judgment Day

The Rated-R Superstar is no longer a member of Judgment Day!
The Rated-R Superstar is no longer a member of Judgment Day!
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
·
3 Comments
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 07, 2022 11:44 AM IST

On this week's episode of RAW, Finn Balor pulled off the unthinkable as he assaulted Edge and became the new leader of Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Universal Champion broke his silence after the shocking turn of events in the aftermath of Hell in a Cell.

Balor posted a photo of him locking a crossface on The Rated-R Superstar with part of a steel chair. He captioned it with the following:

"Who’s smiling now?"

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

Who’s smiling now? https://t.co/7Im9LKhVV5

WWE announced that a new Judgment Day member would be unveiled ahead of tonight's RAW. With Balor walking down to the ring, fans expected the former Universal Champion to ally himself with the Hall of Famer and his faction.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Instead, Damian Priest hit his now-former leader. Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley started stomping on the multi-time WWE World Champion as the new Judgment Day leader hit the Coup de Grace to make a huge statement.

At Hell in a Cell, the trio of Edge, Ripley, and Priest defeated the babyface trio of Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Balor in a thrilling Mixed Tag Team Match.

The WWE Universe was in shock after Finn Balor attacked Edge and joined Judgment Day

Finn Balor becoming the new leader of Judgment Day wasn't something the WWE Universe expected to unfold on RAW.

However, with Cody Rhodes sidelined with a torn pec, many fans on social media suggested that Edge will now be the top babyface on RAW.

Nonetheless, a portion of the WWE Universe enjoyed Balor allying with Judgment Day. Replying to his tweet, fans applauded the move with some interesting posts:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

@FinnBalor You https://t.co/77pcYdHpni
@FinnBalor The Judgement Day has lost its edge. But in this case, that's not a bad thing! https://t.co/WnFCUs6NvT
@HeelBalor @FinnBalor My number one favorite wrestler is not to be mess with ⚡❌😈 https://t.co/jBLyKy1vTT

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

@PurpleMidneight @FinnBalor You are forgetting one crucial thing https://t.co/SY6mFLveVv
@FinnBalor https://t.co/CT8TQG6cyb
Also Read Article Continues below

However, not everyone enjoyed Balor and co. attacking Edge on RAW. Taking to Twitter, one fan criticized the former Universal Champion's actions:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

@FinnBalor It took 3 of you to take down a guy in his late 40s. Do better.....

Expect The Rated-R Superstar to unleash on Judgment Day and feud against them going forward.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
comments icon3 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी