"Who's smiling now?" – Former WWE Universal Champion breaks silence after attacking Edge and becoming the leader of Judgment Day

On this week's episode of RAW, Finn Balor pulled off the unthinkable as he assaulted Edge and became the new leader of Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Universal Champion broke his silence after the shocking turn of events in the aftermath of Hell in a Cell.

Balor posted a photo of him locking a crossface on The Rated-R Superstar with part of a steel chair. He captioned it with the following:

"Who’s smiling now?"

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

WWE announced that a new Judgment Day member would be unveiled ahead of tonight's RAW. With Balor walking down to the ring, fans expected the former Universal Champion to ally himself with the Hall of Famer and his faction.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Instead, Damian Priest hit his now-former leader. Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley started stomping on the multi-time WWE World Champion as the new Judgment Day leader hit the Coup de Grace to make a huge statement.

At Hell in a Cell, the trio of Edge, Ripley, and Priest defeated the babyface trio of Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Balor in a thrilling Mixed Tag Team Match.

The WWE Universe was in shock after Finn Balor attacked Edge and joined Judgment Day

Finn Balor becoming the new leader of Judgment Day wasn't something the WWE Universe expected to unfold on RAW.

However, with Cody Rhodes sidelined with a torn pec, many fans on social media suggested that Edge will now be the top babyface on RAW.

Nonetheless, a portion of the WWE Universe enjoyed Balor allying with Judgment Day. Replying to his tweet, fans applauded the move with some interesting posts:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Яobin Finnerty @9TeenAT5 @FinnBalor The Judgement Day has lost its edge. But in this case, that's not a bad thing! @FinnBalor The Judgement Day has lost its edge. But in this case, that's not a bad thing! https://t.co/WnFCUs6NvT

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

However, not everyone enjoyed Balor and co. attacking Edge on RAW. Taking to Twitter, one fan criticized the former Universal Champion's actions:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Eric Hartel @3ricHarte1 @FinnBalor It took 3 of you to take down a guy in his late 40s. Do better..... @FinnBalor It took 3 of you to take down a guy in his late 40s. Do better.....

Expect The Rated-R Superstar to unleash on Judgment Day and feud against them going forward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far