Former WWE Universal Champion "conflicted" about winning the Intercontinental Championship again

Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion continues on WWE RAW, and while he's at it, The Ring General most recently picked up a remarkable victory over former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

While speaking to Love Wrestling, The Prizefighter was asked about sharing something with late WWE legend and fellow Canadian, Owen Hart.

For those unaware, Owens and Hart have both held the IC title twice in their careers, and for the same amount of time as well, at 132 days. At 39 years young, Kevin Owens is currently holding the tag team belts, but at the same time would love a crack at the workhorse title again. However, the conflict lies in not wanting to break the similarity with Owen Hart's reign:

“Yeah, it means a lot, and it’s actually really funny because I’d love to win the Intercontinental title back, but I also don’t want to win it back because I don’t want to break that similarity,” Kevin Owens said. “I want to share that with Owen. So it’s real conflicted feeling, but it’s really cool to have that for sure." (H/T Wrestlezone)

After a barn-burner of a match, Gunther narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of the former Universal Champion by rolling up the latter to secure the win.

WWE Intercontinental Champion enjoys stepping in the ring with Kevin Owens

Gunther recently spoke to Steve Fall on Ten Count and shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. When his match against Owens was brought up, The Ring General revealed that he absolutely loves the physicality the former brings to the table. Furthermore, he even credited The Prizefighter for achieving a lot since the latter's debut on WWE's main roster.

"The energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It's a very good contrast. If you visually look at us, I think people can really relate with somebody standing up to a bully, and not taking anything from him. So, I think that's why people connected with that match and the story of that match in a very authentic match," Gunther said. "I really enjoy being in the ring with him. He's very intense and physical as well."

