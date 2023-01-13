Former WWE Universal Champion recaps when Brock Lesnar legitimately tried to knock him out 

Brock Lesnar is arguably the scariest athlete to ever perform in WWE, with many having shied away from a fight with him. One star who physically took it to The Beast in 2018 however was Braun Strowman.

At the 2018 Royal Rumble, Strowman faced off against Lesnar and Kane in a triple-threat match for the Universal Championship. During the contest, Strowman planted his knee firmly on Brock's temple, leading the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to reply with a legitimate right-hand strike of his own.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Braun Strowman was asked what it was like working with Brock Lesnar that night as well as how it felt to take that devastating right hand.

"I pat myself on the back, I think I’m the only person in history to take an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not get knocked out. Anytime you get in the ring with The Beast and mix it up, the bigger the challenge the better. If you’re not wrestling the best, then who’d you beat?" [From 0:47 to 1:10]

Braun Strowman recently made his return to WWE this past September after being released from the company a year ago and is currently a top star on SmackDown.

When is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

The Beast has not been seen on WWE TV since November 5th, 2022, when he narrowly escaped with a victory against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

With the road to WrestleMania fast approaching, many are wondering when the former WWE Champion will be back in the ring. The recent poster for the 2023 Royal Rumble seems to indicate his comeback, as he is featured front and center on the banner, hinting at his potential return.

Thomas Crack @TCJourno94 @BrockLesnar 's return to WWE action is seemingly confirmed as he is one of the marquee faces to feature on the 2023 #RoyalRumble poster @BrockLesnar's return to WWE action is seemingly confirmed as he is one of the marquee faces to feature on the 2023 #RoyalRumble poster https://t.co/DR1S70YYYd

The Conqueror is no stranger to the Royal Rumble match, having first won the marquee battle royal in 2003 and again just last year in St. Louis, Missouri.

What is your favorite Brock Lesnar moment in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

