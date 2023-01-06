Plans for Brock Lesnar's WWE return finally revealed

It seems as if WWE has inadvertently announced the return of Brock Lesnar after he was featured on the new poster for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Beast has not wrestled since November 5th, 2022, after he defeated former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in a less than convincing fashion.

Whilst WWE has not officially confirmed when he will be competing next in the ring, the new Royal Rumble poster seems to reveal his presence at the show, which is set to take place on Saturday, January 28th.

Thomas Crack @TCJourno94 @BrockLesnar 's return to WWE action is seemingly confirmed as he is one of the marquee faces to feature on the 2023 #RoyalRumble poster @BrockLesnar's return to WWE action is seemingly confirmed as he is one of the marquee faces to feature on the 2023 #RoyalRumble poster https://t.co/DR1S70YYYd

The Beast is no stranger to the marquee battle royal, as he is one of just seven superstars to win the Royal Rumble twice after winning the match in 2003 and 2022.

Wrestling veteran on WWE's potential plans for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Having lost to Roman Reigns twice in the past year, it seems as though The Conqueror is out of the title picture for the time being, and therefore his WrestleMania match may look slightly different this year.

After recent reports suggested that Lesnar will face current Intercontinental Champion Gunther on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the match on his Drive-Thru podcast.

"It would help Gunther, especially if Brock is into it and helps get him over. Even though they're completely different people and completely different styles, they're two of the only guys in WWE that really should work with each other. They're two of the only guys that are never phony or goofy or winking at people. They're completely legitimate in how they act as themselves and what they do." Cornette added: "I know they don't do it often, but they have had Brock do a job or two. I would have Brock Lesnar put Gunther over. And I'd think that would be a big f**king deal." [0:18 - 1:53] H/T Sportskeeda

Given the physical presence that Gunther brings to his matches, a showdown against Brock Lesnar could elevate both men's star power if they were to face off at WrestleMania.

Who should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes