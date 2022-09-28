Former WWE Universal Champion sends five-word message to AJ Styles after he gets destroyed by a top faction

In the aftermath of this week's Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor sent a message to AJ Styles by taking to Twitter.

On this week's show, The Judgment Day once again offered Styles a spot in the faction. Balor and his faction initially offered to be in the corner of The Phenomenal One during his match against Sami Zayn, one that Styles refused.

Styles ended up losing to Zayn, courtesy of interference from Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Shortly afterward, The Judgment Day confronted the former WWE Champion and things went from bad to worse for him.

Taking to Twitter, Balor shared the clip of him offering a 'Too Sweet' to Styles on this week's RAW and the eventual brawl that broke out between the two. He also sent a five-word message to his former ally:

"Don’t leave me hanging brother"

Check out Balor's tweet:

Vince Russo believes that AJ Styles is simply 'cashing in his check' in WWE at the moment

AJ Styles hasn't won a singles title in WWE for quite some time. While there have been hints of him going after Roman Reigns, Vince Russo believes that The Phenomenal One is just 'cashing in his check.'

Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Styles is probably enjoying himself working for WWE. He added that Styles has a lot of friends in the company:

"Bro, I gotta be honest with you, at this point, I think AJ [Styles] is just cashing his check," said Russo. "I think he's just cashing his check, going to work, whatever you want me to do. Probably, a lot of his buddies and his friends are there, he enjoys working with them. I think at this point he's just getting his paycheck."

AJ Styles recently faced Reigns at a recent WWE Live Event. It remains to be seen if the company will push him as a potential title challenger for The Tribal Chief down the road.

