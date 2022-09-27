"He's just cashing his check" – Ex-WWE personality questions AJ Styles' priorities after RAW appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels AJ Styles is happy going from paycheck to paycheck in his current role in the promotion.

Styles lost a singles match to Sami Zayn on the latest episode of RAW after an interference from Solo Sikoa. After the match, Judgment Day once again tried to recruit him, but he was adamant and refused. This led to the heelish faction laying the beatdown on The Phenomenal One.

On the latest Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo said that at this point, Styles was on the roster to make his weekly appearances and pick up his paycheck. He suggested that The Phenomenal One may have a lot of friends in the company and probably liked working there but wasn't really bothered about who he would be working with.

"Bro, I gotta be honest with you, at this point, I think AJ [Styles] is just cashing his check. I think he's just cashing his check, going to work, whatever you want me to do. Probably, a lot of his buddies and his friends are there, he enjoys working with them. I think at this point he's just getting his paycheck." [39:28 - 39:48]

Vince Russo praised AJ Styles' work ethic

During the same conversation, the former WWE writer clarified that AJ Styles was not slacking off in any way. He mentioned that the former WWE Champion took too much pride in his body of work to go easy in the ring.

"AJ [Styles] takes much, much, much, too much pride in what he does. But I think as far as storylines and who he's in angles with, I think he's at the whatever point." [40:02 - 40:15]

The veteran writer detailed that Styles has reached a point in his career where he is okay with putting over whomsoever the company is pushing. Russo worked with The Phenomenal One during his TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) run and has always been a strong advocate for his skills inside the squared circle.

