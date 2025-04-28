Former WWE Universal Champion suddenly drops a huge Brock Lesnar reference 

Even though Brock Lesnar has not been around in WWE for close to two years, the chatter surrounding his comeback never dies down. This is surely to be further fueled by Goldberg's latest tweet, where he dropped a major Lesnar reference.

The Beast Incarnate and the WCW legend have plenty of history going back almost two decades. The two even had a wildly successful feud in 2016-2017, where Goldberg defeated Lesnar in mere seconds at Survivor Series 2016.

However, Brock Lesnar had the last laugh as, a few months later, he defeated the former football player at WrestleMania 33 for the Universal Championship. In the years since then, the two slowly faded away from WWE's programming.

While some legal troubles are keeping Lesnar away, Goldberg hasn't wrestled in over three years. Amid this, the WCW legend recently took to his X account to share a clip of his first match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 20, which was officiated by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Goldberg emerged victorious in the match.

Check out his tweet here:

"One hell of a night," he tweeted.

Bron Breakker on potential match with Goldberg in WWE

Though all the spotlight has been on John Cena's retirement tour, the former Universal Champion is also slated to have his final match sometime this year.

In a recent interview, Bron Breakker was quizzed about potentially being Goldberg's last opponent. Breakker stated that this was unlikely to happen as WWE had already laid seeds for a match between the WCW legend and Gunther.

“He did something with Gunther, I think in Atlanta, so I’m gonna assume that’s gonna be his retirement opponent,” said Bron Breakker.

A heated confrontation between Gunther and Goldberg had gone down in October last year at Bad Blood 2024. Though at the time it looked like the veteran performer could have a dream showdown with The Ring General at WrestleMania 41, things went in a different direction with the latter facing Jey Uso. It now remains to be seen if WWE has any plans to revisit their interaction later this year.

