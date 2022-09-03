Former WWE Universal Champion takes a shot at top Superstar for following Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took to Twitter to take a shot at Sami Zayn for following Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

For months, Zayn has been trying his best to get acknowledged by The Bloodline. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Drew McIntyre but assisted Reigns and co. in assaulting the former WWE Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Owens claimed that he recently watched Idris Elba's movie, "Beast." To which, a fan responded by asking if he did so with Zayn.

Reacting to the tweet, Owens wrote:

No, he said he had to wash Roman’s 1987 Pontiac Firefly today.

Sami Zayn recently explained why he didn't hit Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens was recently in action against Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. During the match, Jimmy Uso was supposed to distract the referee, allowing Sami Zayn to hit Owens with the steel chair.

However, Zayn refused to hit the former Universal Champion which allowed him to recover and hit the Stunner on Jey. In doing so, Owens secured the pinfall victory.

Taking to Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion explained why he refused to hit Owens:

"To clarify, I didn't hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery, and I didn't want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ. I've explained this to The Bloodline, and the issue has been resolved. Friday's championship celebration will proceed as planned. Thank you," wrote Zayn in his tweet.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn To clarify, I didn’t hit Kevin Owens because I felt the ref could see me in his periphery and I didn’t want to cause Jey Uso to lose by DQ.



WWE has teased the possibility of reuniting Zayn and Owens. However, the Honorary Uce storyline has gotten massively popular among fans in recent months.

In the upcoming Clash at the Castle show, Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. It remains to be seen how his storyline with Zayn will progress further down the road.

