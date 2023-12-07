Former WWE Universal Champion teases a dream match against CM Punk

A former WWE Universal Champion has teased a dream match against CM Punk, following the latter's historic return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Punk departed WWE in 2014 and after a seven-year retirement, he had signed with AEW in 2021, before finally returning to WWE in 2023. The Best In The World closed the Survivor Series PLE in Chicago.

Taking to Twitter/X, former Universal Champion, and Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, teased a potential singles match against Punk. The Irishman shared a throwback photo of him alongside a fan dressed up as Punk.

Check out Balor's tweet:

Bobby Lashley revealed the backstage reaction to CM Punk's WWE return

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Bobby Lashley commented on CM Punk's return to WWE.

Lashley claimed that superstars had mixed feelings about Punk's return, as some were "very against" it. He said:

"I really don't know, to be honest with you. I was actually leaving [WWE in 2008] around the time when Punk was really starting to pick up a little steam. I mean, he was there, but he really didn't do anything at that time. And I know he had a big impact in WWE in his time there. I spoke with some of the guys that know him. I got mixed feelings. Some people were very against it, some people were, you know, whatever. But you know, it's a land of opportunity."

Lashley added:

"So, if he comes back, and he helps out the show, and that's the business side of it. I don't really know Punk too personally. When I was fighting, he went to UFC. I put my money on him. So he does owe me a little bit of money (Laughs). Twice. I was like, Oh, you could do it. Come on."

Punk will appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and will address the WWE Universe.

